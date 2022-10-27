Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 27

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.59 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 27:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.01 percent higher on Wednesday. S&P 500 fell 0.74 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 2.04 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.14 percent at 7:15 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.33 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.59 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,918.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:25 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | Trading remain closed on Wednesday on account of Bhai Dooj. BSE Sensex fell 287.70 points or 0.48 percent to end at 59,543.96 on Tuesday while the broader NSE Nifty declined 74.40 points or 0.42 percent to 17,656.35.

India-China Trade | India and China bilateral trade crossed $100 billion for the second year in the first nine months of 2022, according to trade data released by Chinese customs. The data further says that India's trade deficit climbed to over USD 75 billion.

Rupee | Trading remain closed on Wednesday. Earlier, the rupee appreciated by 7 paise to close at 82.81 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price advanced 0.49 percent to touch $96.16 a barrel at 7:20 am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.17 percent to $1,672.30 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.26 percent higher at $20,746 at 7:20 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 4.60 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,562.15 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday that his country's counter-offensive against Russian forces in its southern Kherson region is proving more difficult than it was in the northeast because of wet weather and nature of the terrain.