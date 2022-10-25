Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 25

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a loss of 0.14 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 25:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.34 percent higher on Monday. S&P 500 advanced 1.19 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.86 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.91 percent at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.52 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.14 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,819.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex jumped 524.51 points or 0.88 percent to close at 59,831.66 while NSE Nifty advanced 154.45 points or 0.88 percent, to finish at 17,730.75 in the special one-hour Muhurat trading session.

Vostro account | Russia's two largest banks - Sberbank and VTB Bank have opened a special vostro account to facilitate overseas trade in rupee. These banks are the first foreign lenders to receive this approval after the RBI announced the guidelines on overseas trade in rupee in July.

Rupee | Rupee's trading was closed on Monday on occasion of Diwali. The rupee had slipped 9 paise to close at 82.88 against the US dollar on Friday amid a strong greenback overseas.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.05 percent to touch $93.21 a barrel at 7:20 am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.01 percent to $1,654.50 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.95 percent lower at $19,303 at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.67 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,340.13 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia intensified its claim that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" in the ongoing war and said that it would raise the issue to the UN Security Council on Tuesday.