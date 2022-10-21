    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 21

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 21

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 21
    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    SUMMARY

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.47 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 21:

    Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.30 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 lost 0.80 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.61 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.41 percent at 7:15 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.26 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,493.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:25 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Dalal Street | BSE Sensex rose 95.71 points or 0.16 percent to close at 59,202.90 and the broader NSE Nifty climbed 51.70 points or 0.30 percent to 17,563.95 on Thursday.

    Retail Inflation | Retail inflation for farm and rural workers increased to 7.69 percent and 7.9 percent respectively in September this year, Labour Ministry data shows. The hike was attributed to higher prices of certain food items.

    Rupee | The rupee edged higher by 21 paise from its lifetime low to close at 82.79 against the US dollar on Thursday amid weakness in the greenback overseas.

    Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.01 percent to touch $92.37 a barrel at 7:15 am on Friday.

    Gold | Spot gold lost 0.37 percent to $1,630.60 per ounce as of 7:15 am on Friday.

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.72 percent lower at $19,063.84 at 7:15 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 0.67 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,286.65 (Image: Shutterstock)

    Russia-Ukraine War | The US on Thursday said that Iranian military trainers had been assisting Russian forces in Crimea to use Iranian-made drones to attack targets in Ukraine. "We can confirm that Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs and using them to conduct kinetic strikes across Ukraine, including in strikes against Kyiv in recent days," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

