    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 20
    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after a fall of 0.75 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 20:

    Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.33 percent lower on Wednesday. S&P 500 lost 0.67 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.85 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.23 percent at 7:20 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.40 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.75 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,372.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:25 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Dalal Street | BSE Sensex gained 146.59 points or 0.25 percent to end at 59,107.19 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 25.30 points or 0.14 percent to 17,512.25.

    DGCA | Indian airlines carried nearly 1.04 crore domestic passengers in September that is marginally higher than 1.10 crore in August, DGCA said.

    Rupee | The rupee fell by 60 paisa to record low levels of 83 against the US dollar for the first time on Wednesday due to foreign capital outflows and a strong dollar in the overseas markets.

    Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.16 percent to touch $92.26 a barrel at 7:20 am on Thursday.

    Gold | Spot gold lost 0.23 percent to $1,630.50 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Thursday.

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.75 percent lower at $19,039.23 at 7:25 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.27 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,279.70 (Image: Shutterstock)

    Russia-Ukraine War | Russia said on Wednesday that it will reassess cooperation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres if he sends experts to Ukraine to inspect so called "Iranian" drones.

