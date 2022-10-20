Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 20

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after a fall of 0.75 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 20:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.33 percent lower on Wednesday. S&P 500 lost 0.67 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.85 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.23 percent at 7:20 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.40 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.75 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,372.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:25 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex gained 146.59 points or 0.25 percent to end at 59,107.19 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 25.30 points or 0.14 percent to 17,512.25.

5 / 10

DGCA | Indian airlines carried nearly 1.04 crore domestic passengers in September that is marginally higher than 1.10 crore in August, DGCA said.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee fell by 60 paisa to record low levels of 83 against the US dollar for the first time on Wednesday due to foreign capital outflows and a strong dollar in the overseas markets.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.16 percent to touch $92.26 a barrel at 7:20 am on Thursday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.23 percent to $1,630.50 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Thursday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.75 percent lower at $19,039.23 at 7:25 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.27 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,279.70 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia said on Wednesday that it will reassess cooperation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres if he sends experts to Ukraine to inspect so called "Iranian" drones.