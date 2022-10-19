Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 19

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after advancing 0.19 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 19:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.12 percent higher on Tuesday. S&P 500 advanced 1.14 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.90 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.35 percent at 7:15 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.20 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,528 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 549.62 points or 0.94 percent higher at 58,960.60 points while the broader NSE Nifty gained 175.15 points or 1.01 percent to 17,486.95.

Finance Ministry | The Finance Ministry kickstarted stakeholder consultation for the 2023-24 Budget by seeking suggestions from industry associations regarding direct and indirect taxes. The deadline for sending suggestions is November 5.

Rupee | The rupee closed 10 paise down at 82.40 against the US dollar amid rising greenbacks on Tuesday.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.90 percent to touch $90.84 a barrel at 7:20 am on Wednesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.15 percent to $1,658.30 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.07 percent lower at $19,317 at 7:20 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.21 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,332.68 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | The United States and its European allies - Britain and France plan to raise alleged Iranian arms transfers to Russia at a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday. This comes after several Ukrainian cities, including capital Kyiv have reported attacks by these drones in recent times.