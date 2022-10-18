Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 18

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after advancing 0.78 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 18:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.86 percent higher on Monday. S&P 500 advanced 2.65 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 3.43 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.63 percent at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.11 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.78 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,450 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:35 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex surged 491.01 points or 0.85 percent to end at 58,410.98 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 126.10 points or 0.73 percent to 17,311.80.

UK | Goldman Sachs has revised its 2023 UK economic output forecast to a 1 percent contraction from an earlier forecast for a 0.4 percent output drop with core inflation seen at 3.1 percent at the end of 2023, down from 3.3 percent previously.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 82.30 against the US dollar on Monday amid sustained foreign capital outflows.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.44 percent to touch $92.02 a barrel at 7:20 am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.41 percent to $1,657.30 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.38 percent higher at $19,532 at 7:25 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 2.74 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,332.68 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off on Monday.