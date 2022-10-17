Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 17

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after witnessing 0.83 percent fall. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 17:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.34 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 fell 2.37 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 3.08 percent fall. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 1.23 percent at 7:20 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.16 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.83 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,069.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:35 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex surged 684.64 points or 1.20 percent to end at 57,919.97 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 171.35 points or 1.01 percent to 17,185.70.

Windfall Tax | The government has increased the windfall tax or Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on the production of crude petroleum from Rs 8,000 per tonne to Rs 11,000 per tonne with effect from October 16.

Rupee | The rupee closed 5 paise higher at 82.19 against the US dollar on Friday amid a firm greenback overseas and falling crude oil prices.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.88 percent to touch $92.45 a barrel at 7:20 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.45 percent to $1,656.80 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.61 percent higher at $19,210 at 7:25 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 1,52 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,3201.52 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian troops were still holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks.