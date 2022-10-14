Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 14

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Friday after advancing 1.71 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 14:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 2.83 percent higher on Thursday. S&P 500 gained 2.60 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 2.23 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 3.14 percent at 7:25 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 1.40 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 1.71 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,247.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex closed 390.58 points or 0.68 percent down at 57,235.33 and the broader NSE Nifty fell 109.25 points or 0.64 percent to 17,014.35.

5 / 10

IEA | OPEC+ decision to cut oil production may push the global economy into recession, said the International Energy Agency on Thursday. Last week, OPEC and allies including Russia pushed prices higher when it agreed to cut supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd).

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee settled five paise lower at 82.38 against the US dollar on Thursday tracking a muted trend in domestic equities.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.20 percent to touch $94.76 a barrel at 7:25 am on Friday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.18 percent to $1,674 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Friday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 3.62 percent higher at $19,836 at 7:35 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 2.24 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,327.10 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said that his country has only about 10 percent of what it needs for its air defences and ruled out diplomatic contacts with Russia.