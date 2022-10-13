Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 13

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after falling 0.34 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 13:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.10 percent lower on Wednesday. S&P 500 fell 0.33 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 0.09 percent fall. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.35 percent at 7:35 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.07 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.34 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,047 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 478.59 points or 0.84 percent to end at 57,625.91 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 140.05 points or 0.82 percent to 17,123.60.

Retail Inflation | Retail inflation rose to a five-month high of 7.41 percent in September mainly due to costlier food items, as per data released by NSO. Inflation in the food basket rose to 8.60 percent in September from 7.62 percent in August.

Rupee | The rupee fell by 12 paise to close at 82.33 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to foreign fund outflows and a stronger American currency.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.31 percent to touch $92.73 a barrel at 7:35 am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.08 percent to $1,678.80 per ounce as of 7:35 am on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.50 percent higher at $19,096.44 at 7:35 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.75 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,291.30 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine's allies on Wednesday announced delivery of new air defences after meeting in Brussels which came after intense Russian missile strikes in response to an explosion on a bridge in Crimea.