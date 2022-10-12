Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 12

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after advancing 0.16 percent to 16,966.5. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 12:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.12 percent higher on Tuesday. S&P 500 fell 0.65 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 1.10 percent fall. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.17 percent at 7:25 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.32 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 16,996.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:35 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 843.79 points or 1.46 percent down at 57,147.32 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 257.45 points or 1.49 percent to 16,983.55.

5 / 10

IMF | The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its latest World Economic Outlook cut its projection for India's economic growth in 2022 to 6.8 percent. The IMF had in July projected a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.4 percent for India.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee rebounded from its all-time low to close 19 paise higher at 82.21 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid softening crude oil prices.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.84 percent to touch $93.50 a barrel at 7:25 am on Wednesday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.94 percent to $1,670.20 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Wednesday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.87 percent lower at $19,057.09 at 7:25 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.92 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,283.40 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects a positive response on Wednesday from Western allies in Brussels to his requests for a rapid increase in military aid.