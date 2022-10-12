    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 12

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 12

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 12
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after advancing 0.16 percent to 16,966.5. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 12:

    1 / 10

    Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.12 percent higher on Tuesday. S&P 500 fell 0.65 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 1.10 percent fall. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2 / 10

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.17 percent at 7:25 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.32 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

    3 / 10

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 16,996.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:35 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Sensex, Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, BSE India, NSE India, Markets Today, Market News
    4 / 10

    Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 843.79 points or 1.46 percent down at 57,147.32 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 257.45 points or 1.49 percent to 16,983.55.

    Representational image: IMF, international monetary fund
    5 / 10

    IMF | The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its latest World Economic Outlook cut its projection for India's economic growth in 2022 to 6.8 percent. The IMF had in July projected a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.4 percent for India.

    6 / 10

    Rupee | The rupee rebounded from its all-time low to close 19 paise higher at 82.21 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid softening crude oil prices.

    7 / 10

    Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.84 percent to touch $93.50 a barrel at 7:25 am on Wednesday.

    8 / 10

    Gold | Spot gold lost 0.94 percent to $1,670.20 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Wednesday.

    9 / 10

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.87 percent lower at $19,057.09 at 7:25 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.92 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,283.40 (Image: Shutterstock)

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Image : Shutterstock)
    10 / 10

    Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects a positive response on Wednesday from Western allies in Brussels to his requests for a rapid increase in military aid.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Stocks to watch today: HCL Tech, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Suzlon, and more

    Next Article

    HCL Tech Results Preview: Margin guidance worries, dependence on large deals in focus

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng