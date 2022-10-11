Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 11

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Tuesday. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 11:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.32 percent lower on Monday. S&P 500 fell 0.75 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 1.04 percent fall. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 2.14 percent at 7:30 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.03 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,198 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex dropped 200.18 points or 0.34 percent to end at 57,991.11 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 73.65 points or 0.43 percent to 17,241.00.

TCS | Tata Consultancy Services Ltd released its Q2 report for FY23 in which the net profit rose to Rs 10,431 crore in Q2 from Rs 9,624 crore in the year earlier and Revenue rose by 18 percent to Rs 55,309 crore from Rs 46,867 crore a year ago.

Rupee | The rupee slipped 10 paise to finish at a lifetime low of 82.40 against the US dollar on Monday due to risk-averse sentiment among investors.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.15 percent to touch $96.33 a barrel at 7:35 am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.01 percent to $1,675 per ounce as of 7:35 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.25 percent lower at $18,982.67 at 7:35 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell by 3.54 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,272.36 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | US President Joe Biden pledged to Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine with advanced air systems after a devastating missile barrage from Russia.