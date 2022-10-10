Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on October 10

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after falling 1.55 percent to 17,045.5. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 10:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 2.11 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 fell 2.80 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 3.80 percent fall. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.71 percent at 7:20 am on Monday while the Shanghai index edged was trading 0.11 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 1.55 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,045.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex dropped 30.81 points or 0.05 percent to end at 58,191.29 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 17.15 points or 0.1 percent to 17,314.65.

5 / 10

E-Rupee | The Reserve Bank said it will soon commence the pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases with a view to bolstering India's digital economy. RBI added that CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) is aimed to complement, rather than replace current forms of money.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee fell by 13 paise to hit a new life-time closing low of 82.30 against the US dollar on Friday due to a firm American currency and risk-averse sentiment among investors.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.57 percent to touch $97.36 a barrel at 7:20 am on Monday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.42 percent to $1,701.80 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Monday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.31 percent higher at $19,521.70 at 7:20 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.71 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,333.02 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday accused Ukraine of being behind the blast that damaged a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea, describing the explosion as an "act of terrorism".