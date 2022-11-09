Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 9

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday with a gain of 0.22 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 9:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.02 percent higher on Tuesday. S&P 500 advanced 0.56 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.49 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.27 percent at 7:30 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.06 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.22 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,387.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:50 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | Indian Markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Gurpurab. Earlier on Monday, BSE Sensex advanced 234.79 points or 0.39 percent to end at 61,185.15 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 85.65 points or 0.47 percent to 18,202.80.

5 / 10

Meta | Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that Meta Platforms Inc will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning. A media report claimed that Zukerberg said that he was accountable for the company's missteps and overstaffing.

6 / 10

Rupee | Indian Markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Gurpurab. The rupee earlier appreciated by 43 paise to close at 81.92 against the US dollar on Monday.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost by 0.15 percent to touch $95.22 a barrel at 7:35 am on Wednesday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.33 percent to $1,710.20 per ounce as of 7:35 am on Wednesday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 11.39 percent lower at $18,343.88 at 7:35 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 17.35 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,323.73 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied on Tuesday that it was under Western pressure to negotiate with Russia and again maintained its stance that talks could take place only if Russia relinquishes all occupied territory.