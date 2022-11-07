Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 7

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 0.54 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 7:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.26 percent higher on Friday. S&P 500 advanced 1.36 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.28 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei advanced by 1.31 percent at 7:40 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.26 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.54 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,301 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 113.95 points or 0.19 percent to end at 60,950.36 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 64.45 points or 0.36 percent to 18,117.15.

Forex Reserve | India’s forex reserves increased 1.25 percent or by $6.561 billion to touch $531.081 billion for the week ended October 28, the Reserve Bank of India data showed. The current forex reserve is 15.9 percent lower compared to the February level.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 53 paise to close at 82.35 against the US dollar on Friday due to foreign fund inflows and a weakening greenback overseas.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost by 0.98 percent to touch $97.63 a barrel at 7:35 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.10 percent to $1,675.90 per ounce as of 7:35 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.50 percent lower at $21,005.06 at 7:35 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 2.86 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,584.41 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of more potential attacks on his country's energy infrastructure on Sunday. President Zelenskyy in his regular nightly address said that Russia was "concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure."