Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 4

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.46 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 lost 1.06 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.73 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost by 2.25 percent at 7:15 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.42 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.04 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,108 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex fell 69.68 points or 0.11 percent to end at 60,836.41 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 30.15 points or 0.17 percent to 18,052.70.

Bank of England | Bank of England's (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to lift rates by 75 basis points to 3 percent bringing it to the highest level in 14 years. This rate hike is the most in 33 years.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to close at 82.88 against the US dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained by 0.20 percent to touch $94.86 a barrel at 7:15 am on Friday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.13 percent to $1,633 per ounce as of 7:15 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.04 percent lower at $20,277.82 at 7:20 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 0.19 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,538.96 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Some Russian officials said that the country is likely pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson, the Reuters reported. However, there was silence from senior officials in Moscow.