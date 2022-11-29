Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 29

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a loss of 0.32 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 29:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.45 percent lower on Monday. S&P 500 fell 1.54 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.58 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.38 percent at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 1 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.32 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,668.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 211.16 points or 0.34 percent to end at a fresh closing peak of 62,504.80 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 50 points or 0.27 percent to record 18,562.75.

5 / 10

Nirmala Sitharaman | Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharama chaired her final pre-Budget consultations with leading economists on Monday. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad, finance secretary TV Somanathan and Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran among others.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee strengthened by 3 paise to close at 81.68 against the US dollar on Monday due to lower crude prices and firm trend in domestic equities.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.07 percent to touch $83.27 a barrel at 7:20 am on Tuesday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.17 percent to $1,743.20 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Tuesday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.85 percent lower at $16,246 at 7:25 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 2.99 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,716.07 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine said on Monday it had been forced to impose regular emergency blackouts across the country after getting severely hit by Russian missile strikes.