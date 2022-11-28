English
Homephotos Newsmarket News

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 28
By Sangam Singh  Nov 28, 2022 7:45 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a loss of 0.45 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 28:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.45 percent higher on Friday. S&P 500 fell 0.03 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.52 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.73 percent at 7:25 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 1.84 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.45 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,577.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex rose 20.96 points or 0.03 percent to end at 62,293.64 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 28.65 points or 0.15 percent to 18,512.75 on Friday.

5 / 10

Rupee-Dirham Trade | The central banks of India and UAE are discussing a concept paper on promoting bilateral trade in rupee and dirham, PTI reported. Earlier, both the countries had already signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in February.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee settled almost flat at 81.71 against the US currency on Friday.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 2.79 percent to touch $81.42 a barrel at 7:25 am on Monday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.44 percent to $1,746.30 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Monday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.16 percent lower at $16,118 at 7:25 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 3.79 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,161.30 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Blaming Russia, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the country's exports of grain will not reach 3 million tonnes in November.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

