Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 28

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a loss of 0.45 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 28:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.45 percent higher on Friday. S&P 500 fell 0.03 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.52 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.73 percent at 7:25 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 1.84 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.45 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,577.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex rose 20.96 points or 0.03 percent to end at 62,293.64 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 28.65 points or 0.15 percent to 18,512.75 on Friday.

Rupee-Dirham Trade | The central banks of India and UAE are discussing a concept paper on promoting bilateral trade in rupee and dirham, PTI reported. Earlier, both the countries had already signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in February.

Rupee | The rupee settled almost flat at 81.71 against the US currency on Friday.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 2.79 percent to touch $81.42 a barrel at 7:25 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.44 percent to $1,746.30 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.16 percent lower at $16,118 at 7:25 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 3.79 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,161.30 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Blaming Russia, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the country's exports of grain will not reach 3 million tonnes in November.