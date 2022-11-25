Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 25

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Friday after a loss of 0.3 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 25:

Wall Street | US markets were closed on Thursday on account of Thanksgiving. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was marginally down at 7:53 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.2 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the market in India with a loss of 0.3 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,615.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:5 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rupee | The rupee appreciated 23 paise to close at 81.70 against the US currency on Thursday due to weakness in greenback against a basket of six peers.

Pre-Budget meeting | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired her sixth pre-Budget consultations with the representatives of the social sector, including health, rural development, education among others. The next pre-Budget meeting is scheduled with the trade union representatives and economists on November 28.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.4 percent to touch $85.5 a barrel at 7:59 am on Friday.

Gold | Spot gold advanced 0.1 percent to $1,757.7 per ounce as of 8:00 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.7 percent lower at $16,484 at 8:00 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 1.7 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,183.5 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Twitter that foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) will discuss ways to further support Ukraine in ensuring its energy supply during a meeting in Bucharest next week,