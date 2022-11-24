Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 24

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.47 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 24:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.28 percent higher on Wednesday. S&P 500 advanced 0.59 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.99 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 1.32 percent at 7:25 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.23 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.47 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,340 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex rose 91.62 points or 0.15 percent to end at 61,510.58 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 23.05 points or 0.13 percent to 18,267.25.

5 / 10

RBI | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that the government has approved the applicable lending rate to farmers to be 7 percent through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24 and the rate of interest subvention to lending institutions to be 1.5 percent.

6 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.16 percent to touch $85.25 a barrel at 7:25 am on Thursday.

7 / 10

Gold | Spot gold advanced 0.61 percent to $1,756.20 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Thursday.

8 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 3.90 percent higher at $16,769.24 at 7:25 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 6.41 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,261 (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the United Nations Security Council to act against Russia over air strikes on civilian infrastructure. Moscow on Wednesday unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine, killing 10 people and cutting water & electricity supply in many places.