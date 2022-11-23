English
Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 23

By Sangam Singh  Nov 23, 2022 7:56 AM IST (Updated)

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a gain of 0.33 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 23:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.18 percent higher on Tuesday. S&P 500 advanced 1.36 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.36 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.61 percent at 7:35 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.04 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,348 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 274.12 points or 0.45 percent to end at 61,418.96 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 84.25 points or 0.46 percent to 18,244.20.

Moodys
Moody's | Moody’s Investors Service said that India will see strong revenue performance and debt stablisation as its gradual fiscal consolidation remains intact. Moody’s had earlier cut the growth projection to 7 percent for this fiscal year from 7.7 percent projected earlier.

Rupee | Rupee appreciated by 12 paise to close at 81.67 against the US dollar on Tuesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.29 percent to touch $88.62 a barrel at 7:35 am on Wednesday.

Gold | Spot gold advanced 0.05 percent to $1,740.40 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.56 percent higher at $16,201.56 at 7:40 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 2.52 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,131.65 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko on Tuesday said that Ukraine received a new 2.5 billion euro ($2.57 billion) tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union.

