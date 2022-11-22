Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 22

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.27 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 22:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.13 percent lower on Monday. S&P 500 dropped 0.39 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.09 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.80 percent at 7:15 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.09 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.27 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,255 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:25 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex fell 518.64 points or 0.84 percent to end at 61,144.84 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 147.70 points or 0.81 percent to 18,159.95.

GDP | The timeline for India becoming a $5 trillion dollar economy is now postponed to FY 2026-27, the union government informed the Parliamentary panel reasoning that India has lost two years of growth. The government also informed that real GDP growth is expected to be between 6.5 percent and 7 percent in FY23.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 5 paise to close at 81.79 against the US dollar on Monday due to the strength of the American currency.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.57 percent to touch $87.95 a barrel at 7:15 am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.34 percent to $1,745.60 per ounce as of 7:15 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 4.29 percent lower at $15,792.43 at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 6.36 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,099.28 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia said on Monday that Ukrainian forces were to blame for shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The Kremlin further called on called on all countries to pressure Kyiv into ceasing the attacks.