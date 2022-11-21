Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 21

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a loss of 0.40 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 21:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.59 percent up on Friday. S&P 500 advanced 0.48 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.01 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.01 percent at 7:25 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.90 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.40 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,274 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex fell 87.12 points or 0.14 percent to end at 61,663.48 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 36.25 points or 0.20 percent to 18,307.65.

Nirmala Sitharaman | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget meetings from Monday starting with industry leaders in infrastructure and climate change. The participants will give suggestions on the 2023-24 Budget to be presented on February 1, 2023.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated for the third straight day on Friday by 10 paise to close at 81.74 against the US currency amid a lackluster trend in domestic equities

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.86 percent to touch $86.87 a barrel at 7:30 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.40 percent to $1,747.50 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.64 percent lower at $16,184.38 at 7:30 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 6.52 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,129.65 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that Russia is pounding Ukraine with artillery fire and in the eastern region alone launched almost 400 strikes on Sunday.