Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 2

Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 2:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.24 percent lower on Tuesday. S&P 500 lost 0.41 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.89 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost by 0.12 percent at 7:20 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.13 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,243.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 374.76 points or 0.62 percent to end at 61,121.35 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 133.20 points or 0.74 percent to 18,145.40.

Windfall Tax | The union government on Tuesday cut the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 9,500 per tonne from Rs 11,000 beginning from November 2. The government hiked the rate on export of diesel to Rs 13 per litre from Rs 12 per litre and levy on jet fuel to Rs 5 per litre from Rs 3.50 per litre.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated 22 paise to close at 82.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to foreign fund inflows and a weakening greenback.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained by 0.95 percent to touch $95.55 a barrel at 7:20 am on Wednesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.24 percent to $1,653.30 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.57 percent higher at $20,511.11 at 7:25 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 1.37 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,586 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | The United Nations secretariat said on Tuesday that delegations from Ukraine, Turkey and the UN agreed not to plan any movement of vessels on November 2 as part of the Black Sea grain deal.