Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 18

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.26 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 18:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.02 percent down on Thursday. S&P 500 fell 0.31 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.35 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.26 percent at 7:25 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.14 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.26 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,422 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex fell 230.12 points or 0.37 percent to end at 61,750.60 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 65.75 points or 0.36 percent to 18,343.90.

TCS | Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday said that to modernise company's application estate on the cloud and strengthen the security posture, it has expanded its partnership with human resource services major Randstad India.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.51 percent to touch $90.22 a barrel at 7:25 am on Friday.

Gold | Spot gold advanced 0.12 percent to $1,765.20 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.93 percent higher at $16,866.96 at 7:25 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.45 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,212.83 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine's energy infrastructure was under persistent attack by Russian missiles and drones on Thursday. As the winter began to set in, authorities said they were working to restore power nationwide.