Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 17

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after a loss of 0.33 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 17:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.12 percent down on Wednesday. S&P 500 fell 0.83 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.54 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 0.08 percent at 7:20 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.51 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,418.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex rose 107.73 points or 0.28 percent to end at 61,980.72 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 6.25 points or 0.03 percent to 18,409.65.

Windfall Tax | The government hiked the windfall tax on Wednesday on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 10,200 per tonne from Rs 9,500 per tonne while reducing the rate on the export of diesel to Rs 10.5 per litre from Rs 13 per litre

Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 35 paise to close at 81.26 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to foreign fund outflows.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.86 percent to touch $92.06 a barrel at 7:25 am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.03 percent to $1,775.20 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.63 percent lower at $16,690.13 at 7:25 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 2.64 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,218.47 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | The United States and its allies on Wednesday criticised Russia in the United Nations Security Council over war in Ukraine. This comes a day after NATO said missile was a stray fired by Ukraine's air defenses crashed inside Poland.