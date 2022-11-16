Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 16

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a loss of 0.33 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 16:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.17 percent up on Tuesday. S&P 500 gained 0.87 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.45 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 0.76 percent at 7:20 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.02 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,433.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 248.84 points or 0.40 percent to end at 61,872.99 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 74.25 points or 0.41 percent to 18,403.40.

RBI | The meeting of the sub-committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC-SC) was headed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday to review the major developments in the global and domestic economy. The sub-committee reviewed the functioning of state level coordination committees (SLCCs) under its purview.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 37 paise to close at 80.91 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to weak American currency.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.02 percent to touch $93.84 a barrel at 7:25 am on Wednesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.06 percent to $1,777.80 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 3.49 percent higher at $16,822.56 at 7:25 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 3.61 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,258.37 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Several media reports said that a blast in NATO member Poland resulted due to the Russian missiles that left two people dead. Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry has denied its involvement.