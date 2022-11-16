    English
    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 16

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a loss of 0.33 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 16:

    1 / 10

    Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.17 percent up on Tuesday. S&P 500 gained 0.87 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.45 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2 / 10

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 0.76 percent at 7:20 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.02 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

    3 / 10

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,433.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    4 / 10

    Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 248.84 points or 0.40 percent to end at 61,872.99 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 74.25 points or 0.41 percent to 18,403.40.

    5 / 10

    RBI | The meeting of the sub-committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC-SC) was headed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday to review the major developments in the global and domestic economy. The sub-committee reviewed the functioning of state level coordination committees (SLCCs) under its purview.

    6 / 10

    Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 37 paise to close at 80.91 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to weak American currency.

    7 / 10

    Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.02 percent to touch $93.84 a barrel at 7:25 am on Wednesday.

    8 / 10

    Gold | Spot gold gained 0.06 percent to $1,777.80 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Wednesday.

    9 / 10

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 3.49 percent higher at $16,822.56 at 7:25 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 3.61 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,258.37 (Image: Shutterstock)

    10 / 10

    Russia-Ukraine War | Several media reports said that a blast in NATO member Poland resulted due to the Russian missiles that left two people dead. Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry has denied its involvement.

