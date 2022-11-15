Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 15

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.24 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 15:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.63 percent lower on Monday. S&P 500 fell 0.89 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.12 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 0.03 percent at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.13 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.24 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,422 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex fell 170.89 points or 0.28 percent to end at 61,624.15 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 20.55 points or 0.11 percent to 18,329.15.

Wholesale Price Index | India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to a 19-month low of 8.39 percent in October, data released by the government showed. WPI stood at 10.7 percent in September 2022. This is the first time since March 2021 that WPI has slipped to a single digit.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 50 paise to close at 81.28 against the US currency on Monday due to a firm dollar in the overseas markets.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.38 percent to touch $92.82 a barrel at 7:20 am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.29 percent to $1,771.90 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.17 percent higher at $16,691.55 at 7:25 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 2.67 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,256.67 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | The United Nations General Assembly on Monday approved a resolution supported by 93 out 193 members that called Russia accountable for its conduct in Ukraine.