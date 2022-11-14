    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 14

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 0.06 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 14:

    Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.10 percent higher on Friday. S&P 500 advanced 0.92 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.88 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 0.37 percent at 7:10 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.44 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,447 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 1,181.34 points or 1.95 percent to end at 61,795.04 while the broader NSE Nifty gained 321.50 points or 1.78 percent to 18,349.70.

    Shaktikanta Das | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das expressed his confidence that inflation can remain below 7 percent in the month of October. He also added that in the past 6-7 months, the RBI have taken various measures to control rising inflation.

    Rupee | The rupee advanced 62 paise to close at 80.78 against the US dollar on Friday due to moderating US inflation data and a fall in greenback.

    Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.70 percent to touch $96.66 a barrel at 7:10 am on Monday.

    Gold | Spot gold lost 0.17 percent to $1,766.40 per ounce as of 7:15 am on Monday.

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 4.60 percent lower at $16,019.18 at 7:15 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 7.42 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,180.13 (Image: Shutterstock)

    Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday accused Russia of committing war crimes in Kherson after Moscow pulled out its troops. He said in his nightly video address that investigators have documented early 400 war crimes.

