Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 11

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 1.58 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 11:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 3.70 percent higher on Thursday. S&P 500 advanced 5.54 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 7.35 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei advanced 3.06 percent at 7:20 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 1.86 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 1.58 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,383 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex fell 419.85 points or 0.69 percent to end at 60,613.70 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 128.80 points or 0.71 percent to 18,028.20.

5 / 10

Current Account Deficit | India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) will be lower at 3 percent for this fiscal as against the minimum consensus of 3.5 percent, SBI said in its report stating reasons such as software exports and a likely $5-billion jump in forex reserves due to swap deals.

6 / 10

Rupee | The Indian currency closed 7 paise higher at 81.40 against the US dollar on Thursday amid foreign fund inflows and soft oil prices.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.11 percent to touch $93.77 a barrel at 7:20 am on Friday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.15 percent to $1,750.90 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Friday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 4.84 percent higher at $17,272 at 7:20 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 7.66 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,264.70 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine has reclaimed many towns abandoned by Russia in the south, a day after Moscow announced its withdrawal from the strategic capital city of Kherson province.