Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 10

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after a loss of 0.34 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 10:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.95 percent lower on Wednesday. S&P 500 lost 2.08 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2.48 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.94 percent at 7:20 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.71 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.34 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,132 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 151.60 points or 0.25 percent to end at 61,033.55 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 45.80 points or 0.25 percent to 18,157.00.

Foreign Trade in Rupee | Government on Wednesday allowed international trade settlements in Indian rupees for export promotion schemes under the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP). The intention behind this move is to facilitate trade in the domestic currency.

Dalal Street | The rupee edged higher by 45 paise to close at 81.47 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid fall in crude oil prices and weakening greenback

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.21 percent to touch $92.51 a barrel at 7:20 am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.30 percent to $1,708.40 per ounce as of 7:25 am on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 11.58 percent lower at $16,125.51 at 7:25 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 13.41 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,136.65 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered troop withdrawl from near the strategic southern city of Kherson. Ukraine has reacted with caution saying some Russian forces are still there and additional manpower was being sent to the region.