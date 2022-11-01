Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 1

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.61 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 1:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.39 percent lower on Monday. S&P 500 lost 0.75 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 1.03 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained by 0.13 percent at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.55 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.61 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,171.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex rose 786.74 points or 1.31 percent to end at 60,746.59 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 225.40 points or 1.27 percent to 18,012.20.

5 / 10

Fiscal Deficit | The central government’s fiscal deficit stands at 37.3 percent or Rs 6,19,849 crore during the April-September period of 2022-23, according to the data released.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee settled 34 paise lower at 82.81 against the US dollar on Monday tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained by 0.37 percent to touch $92.91 a barrel at 7:20 am on Tuesday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.02 percent to $1,640.30 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Tuesday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.83 percent lower at $20,500 at 7:25 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 0.67 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,579.61 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | President Vladimir Putin said that his country is not ending its participation in Ukrainian grain export deal through Black Sea ports but rather is suspending it. Putin's comments were his first after the so called 'pullout' from the deal.