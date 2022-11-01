    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket Newsstock market today 10 things to know before opening bell on november 1 15059111.htm

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 1

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 1

    Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on November 1
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.61 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 1:

    1 / 10

    Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.39 percent lower on Monday. S&P 500 lost 0.75 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed a 1.03 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

    2 / 10

    Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained by 0.13 percent at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.55 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

    3 / 10

    SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.61 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,171.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

    4 / 10

    Dalal Street | BSE Sensex rose 786.74 points or 1.31 percent to end at 60,746.59 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 225.40 points or 1.27 percent to 18,012.20.

    5 / 10

    Fiscal Deficit | The central government’s fiscal deficit stands at 37.3 percent or Rs 6,19,849 crore during the April-September period of 2022-23, according to the data released.

    6 / 10

    Rupee | The rupee settled 34 paise lower at 82.81 against the US dollar on Monday tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

    7 / 10

    Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained by 0.37 percent to touch $92.91 a barrel at 7:20 am on Tuesday.

    8 / 10

    Gold | Spot gold gained 0.02 percent to $1,640.30 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Tuesday.

    9 / 10

    Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.83 percent lower at $20,500 at 7:25 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 0.67 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,579.61 (Image: Shutterstock)

    food grains public distribution system PDS
    10 / 10

    Russia-Ukraine War | President Vladimir Putin said that his country is not ending its participation in Ukrainian grain export deal through Black Sea ports but rather is suspending it. Putin's comments were his first after the so called 'pullout' from the deal.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Next Article

    Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, Nykaa, Tech Mahindra, Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and more

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng