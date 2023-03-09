Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 9

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after a loss of 0.10 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 9:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.18 percent lower on Wednesday. S&P 500 advanced 0.14 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.14 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.57 percent at 8:00 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.10 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.10 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,782.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 8:00 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 123.63 points or 0.21 percent lower at 60,348.09 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 42.95 points or 0.24 percent to 17,754.40.

Maharashtra Economic Survey | Maharashtra finance minister Devendra Fadnavis tabled the state's Economic Survey for the year 2023-2024 in the state assembly. As per advance estimates, the state's economy is expected to have grown by 6.8 percent against national growth of 7 percent.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated 3 paise to close at 81.95 against the US currency on Wednesday as a strong dollar in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged higher by 0.06 percent at $82.58 a barrel at 8:00 am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.11 percent to $1,816.60 per ounce as of 8:00 am on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.44 percent lower at $21,752.31 at 8:00 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 0.48 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,541.62 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine's military said it managed to push back intense Russian attacks on the city of Bakhmut despite a Russian claim of control over its eastern half.