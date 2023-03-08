Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 8

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a loss of 0.76 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 8:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.72 percent lower on Tuesday. S&P 500 fell 1.53 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.25 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.18 percent at 8:00 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.53 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.76 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,716.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 8:00 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | Indian indices remained closed on Tuesday on account of Holi. BSE Sensex advanced 415.49 points or 0.69 percent to end at 60,224.46 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 117.10 points or 0.67 percent to 17,711.45 on Monday.

Credit Cards | The credit card outstanding in January rose 29.6 percent to reach an all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore. As per the latest data of the Reserve Bank of India, the credit card outstanding has recorded a growth of over 20 percent in the 10 months of the current fiscal.

Rupee | Indian indices remained closed on Tuesday on account of Holi. The rupee appreciated by 5 paise to close at 81.92 against the US dollar on Monday.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged higher by 0.14 percent at $83.42 a barrel at 8:00 am on Wednesday.

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.18 percent to $1,816.70 per ounce as of 8:00 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.89 percent lower at $23,177.70 at 8:00 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 0.03 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,563.84 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine broadened a request for controversial cluster bombs from the United States, the Reuters reported. Kyiv has urged members of Congress to press the White House to approve sending the weapons.