English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

dtest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsStock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 8

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 8

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 8
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Mar 8, 2023 8:10:15 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a loss of 0.76 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 8:

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.72 percent lower on Tuesday. S&P 500 fell 1.53 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.25 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.18 percent at 8:00 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.53 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.76 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,716.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 8:00 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 10

Dalal Street | Indian indices remained closed on Tuesday on account of Holi. BSE Sensex advanced 415.49 points or 0.69 percent to end at 60,224.46 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 117.10 points or 0.67 percent to 17,711.45 on Monday.

credit card
Image count5 / 10

Credit Cards | The credit card outstanding in January rose 29.6 percent to reach an all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore. As per the latest data of the Reserve Bank of India, the credit card outstanding has recorded a growth of over 20 percent in the 10 months of the current fiscal.

Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Image count6 / 10

Rupee | Indian indices remained closed on Tuesday on account of Holi. The rupee appreciated by 5 paise to close at 81.92 against the US dollar on Monday.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged higher by 0.14 percent at $83.42 a barrel at 8:00 am on Wednesday.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.18 percent to $1,816.70 per ounce as of 8:00 am on Wednesday.

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.89 percent lower at $23,177.70 at 8:00 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 0.03 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,563.84 (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine broadened a request for controversial cluster bombs from the United States, the Reuters reported. Kyiv has urged members of Congress to press the White House to approve sending the weapons.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Stock Market Live: Sensex and Nifty 50 poised for a lower start, Asian indices in the red

Next Article

Trade Setup for March 8: Nifty 50 faces resistance at 17,800, may react to Fed chair commentary

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X