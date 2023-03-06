Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 6

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 0.43 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 6:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.17 percent higher on Friday. S&P 500 advanced 1.61 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.91 percent gains each. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei rose by 1.12 percent at 8:00 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.10 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.43 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,707 on the Singaporean exchange at 8:00 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 899.62 points or 1.53 percent to end at 59,808.97 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 272.45 points or 1.57 percent to 17,594.35.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 63 paise to close at a one-month high of 81.97 against the US dollar on Friday due to fresh foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equities.

Indian Railways | Indian Railways recorded the best monthly freight loading of 124.03 MT in February this year. The incremental loading in February was 4.26 MT, a growth of 3.55 percent over the previous best February figures achieved in 2022.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price was trading flat at $85.26 a barrel at 8:10 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.14 percent to $1,857.20 per ounce as of 8:10 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.48 percent lower at $22,333.90 at 8:00 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 0.28 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,560.01 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut are facing increasingly strong pressure from Russian forces, British military intelligence said on Saturday, with intense fighting taking place in and around the eastern city.