Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 31

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 31, 2023 7:44:01 AM IST (Published)

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday as it dropped nearly 0.04 percent during opening. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 31:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.4 percent higher on Thursday. Meanwhile, S&P 500 ended nearly 0.6 percent higher on Thursday.

Asian Markets | Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.1 percent at 7.40 am, while the Shanghai index was trading nearly 0.4 percent higher.

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start to the broader market in India, with a drop of 0.04 percent. Nifty Futures were trading at 17253.0 on the Singaporean exchange around 7.40 am.

Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday's trading session in the green. While the BSE Sensex ended 0.6 percent higher, the NSE Nifty50 ended nearly 0.8 percent up. The stock exchanges were shut on Thursday on account of Ram Navami.

Foreign Trade Policy 23-28 | India on Friday will unveil its Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28, with a view to boost exports on the backdrop of slowing global trade. The commerce ministry on Thursday said Union minister Piyush Goyal would be announcing the foreign trade policy.

Rupee | The rupee closed at 82.34 against the US dollar on Wedneday, declining 18 paise. The markets were shut on Thursday on account of Ram Navami.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged nearly 0.2 percent up at $74.42 a barrel at 7.35 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold gained nearly 0.1 percent to $1,999.50 per ounce at 7.35 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.8 percent power at $28.153.05 at 7.35am on Friday, while the Ethereum blockchain network was trading 0.1 percent down $1,804.33.

Russia-Ukraine War | At least six Russian missiles hit Kharkiv, the eastern city of Ukraine, on Thursday night, and officials were gathering details about the casualties and damages, regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

X