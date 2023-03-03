Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 3

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.58 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 3:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended nearly a percent higher on Thursday. S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.75 percent gains each. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei rose by 1.28 percent at 8:00 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.77 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.58 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,456.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 8:04 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rupee | The rupee depreciated nine paise to close at 82.59 against the US dollar on Thursday tracking rising crude oil prices and a losing trend in domestic equities.

Adani Group Bulk Deals | The Adani Group promoter on Thursday, March 2, said GQG Partners, a leading US-based global equity investment boutique, has completed Rs 15,446 crore ($1.87 billion) investment in a portfolio of Adani companies. (Read More)

Crude Oil | Brent oil price was trading flat at $84.55 a barrel at 8:10 am on Friday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.24 percent to $1,840.17 per ounce as of 8:10 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 4.88 percent lower at $22,367 at 8:10 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 5.07 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,566.6 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Officials said on Thursday that the United States is hosting war planning exercises in Germany for the Ukrainian military to help them think through upcoming battlefield decisions ahead of the next phase of the year-old conflict with Russia.