Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 29

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday as it gained nearly 0.1 percent during opening. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 29:

1 / 9

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended nearly 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday. Meanwhile, S&P 500 also ended nearly 0.1 percent higher on Monday.

2 / 9

Asian Markets | Japan's Nikkei 225 gained nearly 0.5 percent at 7.30 am, while the Shanghai index was trading 0.02 percent lower.

3 / 9

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to the broader market in India, with a gain of nearly 0.1 percent. Nifty Futures were trading at 17,003 on the Singaporean exchange around 7.30 am.

4 / 9

Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session in the red. While the NSE Nifty50 ended at 16951.70, 34 points lower, the BSE Sensex ended Tuesday's trading session at 57613.72, 40.14 points down.

5 / 9

Wheat export ban to continue | The ban on the export of wheat will continue till India doesn't feel comfortable with respect to food security, while the government is hopeful that an increased wheat production will ensure ample supply in the domestic market.

6 / 9

Rupee | The Indian rupee settled at 82.16 against the US dollar, gaining 15 paise.

7 / 9

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged nearly 0.5 percent at $79 a barrel at 7.40 am on Monday.

8 / 9

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading nearly 1.1 percent higher at $27.328.93 at 7.40am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network was trading nearly 4.1 percent at $1,780.67.

9 / 9

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian military officials said Russian forces are relentless in their attempts of wanting to take entire control of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the bombed-out eastern Ukrainian towns, but were not making progress. A Russian=installed official however claimed otherwise.