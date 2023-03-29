English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsStock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 29

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 29

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 29
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 29, 2023 7:57:27 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday as it gained nearly 0.1 percent during opening. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 29:

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count1 / 9

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended nearly 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday. Meanwhile, S&P 500 also ended nearly 0.1 percent higher on Monday.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count2 / 9

Asian Markets | Japan's Nikkei 225 gained nearly 0.5 percent at 7.30 am, while the Shanghai index was trading 0.02 percent lower.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count3 / 9

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to the broader market in India, with a gain of nearly 0.1 percent. Nifty Futures were trading at 17,003 on the Singaporean exchange around 7.30 am.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count4 / 9

Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices ended Tuesday's trading session in the red. While the NSE Nifty50 ended at 16951.70, 34 points lower, the BSE Sensex ended Tuesday's trading session at 57613.72, 40.14 points down.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count5 / 9

Wheat export ban to continue | The ban on the export of wheat will continue till India doesn't feel comfortable with respect to food security, while the government is hopeful that an increased wheat production will ensure ample supply in the domestic market.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count6 / 9

Rupee | The Indian rupee settled at 82.16 against the US dollar, gaining 15 paise.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count7 / 9

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged nearly 0.5 percent at $79 a barrel at 7.40 am on Monday.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count8 / 9

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading nearly 1.1 percent higher at $27.328.93 at 7.40am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network was trading nearly 4.1 percent at $1,780.67.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count9 / 9

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian military officials said Russian forces are relentless in their attempts of wanting to take entire control of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the bombed-out eastern Ukrainian towns, but were not making progress. A Russian=installed official however claimed otherwise.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Stock Market Live Update: SGX Nifty indicates a subdued start to March F&O series expiry session

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X