Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 28

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday as it gained nearly 0.3 percent during opening. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 28:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.4 percent higher on Monday. Meanwhile, S&P 500 ended nearly 0.2 percent higher on Monday.

Asian Markets | Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.04 percent at 7.40am, while the Shanghai index was trading 0.02 percent up.

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to the broader market in India, with a gain of nearly 0.3 percent. Nifty Futures were trading at 17,057 on the Singaporean exchange around 7.40 am.

Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the green. The BSE Sensex ended 0.2 percent higher and the NSE Nifty50 ended 0.2 percent higher as well.

Steep global slowdown warning | A new report from the World Bank warns that the global economy’s “speed limit” — the maximum rate of long-term growth without causing inflation — is set to decline to its lowest point in three decades by 2030.

Rupee | The Indian rupee closed at 82.31 against the US dollar, gaining 9 paise.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged 0.2 percent lower at $77.95 a barrel at 7.40am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained nearly 0.5 percent to $1,962.9 per ounce at 7.40am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.8 percent lower at $27,060 around 7.45am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network was trading nearly 2.9 percent down at $1,716.42.

Russia-Ukraine War | Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the President of Ukraine, told the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog agency that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station's safety could not be guaranteed till the Russian troops leave the facility. On Monday, Zelensky met Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, at the Dnipro hydroelectric power station, which was northeast of the Zaporizhzhia plant.