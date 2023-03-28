English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsStock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 28

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 28

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 28
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 28, 2023 7:51:17 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday as it gained nearly 0.3 percent during opening. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 28:

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.4 percent higher on Monday. Meanwhile, S&P 500 ended nearly 0.2 percent higher on Monday.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count2 / 10

Asian Markets | Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.04 percent at 7.40am, while the Shanghai index was trading 0.02 percent up.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to the broader market in India, with a gain of nearly 0.3 percent. Nifty Futures were trading at 17,057 on the Singaporean exchange around 7.40 am.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count4 / 10

Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's trading session in the green. The BSE Sensex ended 0.2 percent higher and the NSE Nifty50 ended 0.2 percent higher as well.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count5 / 10

Steep global slowdown warning | A new report from the World Bank warns that the global economy’s “speed limit” — the maximum rate of long-term growth without causing inflation — is set to decline to its lowest point in three decades by 2030.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count6 / 10

Rupee | The Indian rupee closed at 82.31 against the US dollar, gaining 9 paise.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged 0.2 percent lower at $77.95 a barrel at 7.40am on Tuesday.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained nearly 0.5 percent to $1,962.9 per ounce at 7.40am on Friday.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.8 percent lower at $27,060 around 7.45am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network was trading nearly 2.9 percent down at $1,716.42.

10 things before opening bell, wall street, asian equities, gold prices, crude oil price, share market india, bse sensex, ukraine russia war, RBI
Image count10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the President of Ukraine, told the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog agency that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station's safety could not be guaranteed till the Russian troops leave the facility. On Monday, Zelensky met Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, at the Dnipro hydroelectric power station, which was northeast of the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

This private sector lender hopes to shine with the rise in gold prices

Next Article

Trade Setup for March 28: Nifty 50 continues to find pressure above 17,000

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X