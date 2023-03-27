Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 27

SUMMARY Stock Market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday as it gained nearly 0.7 percent during opening. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 27:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.4 percent higher on Friday. Meanwhile, S&P 500 ended nearly 0.6 percent higher on Friday.

Asian Markets | Japan's Nikkei 225 gained nearly 0.2 percent at 7.25 am, while the Shanghai index was trading nearly 0.5 percent lower.

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to the broader market in India, with a gain of nearly 0.7 percent. Nifty Futures were trading at 17,037 on the Singaporean exchange around 7.30 am.

Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session on a negative note. The BSE Sensex ended nearly 0.7 percent down and the NSE Nifty50 ended nearly 0.8 percent lower.

Wage rates | The Central government notified a hike in wage rates under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) for FY 2022-2024. After the hike Haryana has the highest daily wage at Rs 357 per day. While Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh stand at the lowest with Rs 221 per day.

Rupee | The rupee fell by 20 paise and closed 82.40 against the US dollar on Friday.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged lower at 0.03 percent at $74,97a barrel at 7.30 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold fell nearly 0.5 percent to $1,974.40 per ounce at 7.30 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.1 percent higher at $27860.20 at 7.30am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network was trading nearly 2.3 percent at $1,764.38.

Russia-Ukraine War | The UN nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi will not travel to Russia this week, but may visit in the near future, Russian news agency RIA reported. Grossi on Saturday had said that this week he would visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine which is held by Russia to assess the situation.