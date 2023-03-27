English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsStock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 27

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 27

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 27
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 27, 2023 8:08:23 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Stock Market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday as it gained nearly 0.7 percent during opening. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 27:

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.4 percent higher on Friday. Meanwhile, S&P 500 ended nearly 0.6 percent higher on Friday.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10

Asian Markets | Japan's Nikkei 225 gained nearly 0.2 percent at 7.25 am, while the Shanghai index was trading nearly 0.5 percent lower.

An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange
Image count3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start to the broader market in India, with a gain of nearly 0.7 percent. Nifty Futures were trading at 17,037 on the Singaporean exchange around 7.30 am.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 10

Dalal Street | Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session on a negative note. The BSE Sensex ended nearly 0.7 percent down and the NSE Nifty50 ended nearly 0.8 percent lower.

MGNREGA new wages
Image count5 / 10

Wage rates | The Central government notified a hike in wage rates under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) for FY 2022-2024. After the hike Haryana has the highest daily wage at Rs 357 per day. While Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh stand at the lowest with Rs 221 per day.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee fell by 20 paise and closed 82.40 against the US dollar on Friday.

Crude Oil
Image count7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged lower at 0.03 percent at $74,97a barrel at 7.30 am on Monday.

China has found a new super deposit of gold in Shandong Province. Located within the Xilaokou gold mine in Rushan, the new deposit holds an estimated reserve of 50 tonnes. The discovery comes after eight years of surveys and will help China increase its gold reserves and stock of critical resources. But while China's gold output has been steadily increasing over recent years, its gold reserves are far from the largest. Although most currencies are no longer backed by gold, central banks across the world keep bullion reserves as part of their forex reserves. Here are the countries with the largest gold reserves in the world as of December 2022, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council.
Image count8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold fell nearly 0.5 percent to $1,974.40 per ounce at 7.30 am on Friday.

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.1 percent higher at $27860.20 at 7.30am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network was trading nearly 2.3 percent at $1,764.38.

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | The UN nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi will not travel to Russia this week, but may visit in the near future, Russian news agency RIA reported. Grossi on Saturday had said that this week he would visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine which is held by Russia to assess the situation.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Sun Pharma admits business affected due to March 2 ransomware attack

Next Article

Trade Setup for March 27: Lower levels in sight for Nifty 50 ahead of March F&O expiry

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X