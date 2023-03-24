Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 24

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Friday after a loss of 0.20 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 24:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.23 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 fell 0.30 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.01 percent low. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.42 percent at 7:30 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.56 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.20 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,050 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex closed 289.31 points or 0.50 percent lower at 57,925.28 points while the broader NSE Nifty fell 75.00 points or 0.44 percent to 17,076.90 points.

Export | India’s exports to the UAE are expected to touch an 'all-time high' of USD 32 billion by the end of this fiscal due to the benefits of free trade agreement between the countries, PTI reported.

Rupee | The rupee gained 39 paise to close at 82.20 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged lower by 1.09 percent at $75.08 a barrel at 7:30 am on Friday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.07 percent to $1,994.60 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 4.17 percent lower at $28,334.32 at 7:30 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 4.80 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,819.95 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reassured members of Congress on Thursday that the billions of dollars already approved for Ukraine should last for much of the year. "I have 45 people at our embassy in Ukraine whose job is to oversee the expenditure of these monies," Blinken told a House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee at a hearing.