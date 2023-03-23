Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 23

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after a loss of 0.28 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 23:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.63 percent lower on Wednesday. S&P 500 fell 1.65 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.60 percent low. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.60 percent at 7:30 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.32 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,109.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 139.91 points or 0.24 percent to settle at 58,214.59. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 44.40 points or 0.26 percent to end at 17,151.90.

5 / 10

Federal Reserve | The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by 0.25 percent, citing concerns over inflation and asserting that the crisis-hit banking sector was strong, sound, resilient and well-capitalised. (Read More)

6 / 10

Rupee | The currency market remained closed on Wednesday, March 23 on account of Gudi Padwa. Earlier, the rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 82.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged lower by 1.07 percent at $75.87 a barrel at 7:30 am on Thursday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 1.05 percent to $1,970.20 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Thursday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 3.61 percent lower at $27,235.63 at 7:30 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 3.62 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,734.84 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | At least seven people were killed in Russian air strikes on Ukrainian cities on Wednesday resulting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying that Moscow was not interested in peace.