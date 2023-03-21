Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 21

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.37 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 21:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.20 percent higher on Monday. S&P 500 gained 0.89 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.39 percent high. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.42 percent at 7:30 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.45 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.37 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,088 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex closed 360.95 points or 0.62 percent lower at 57,628.95 points while the broader NSE Nifty fell 111.65 points or 0.65 percent to 16,988.40 points.

Windfall Tax | The union government on Monday reduced the windfall tax on domestic production of crude petroleum to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4,400 per tonne. (Read More)

Rupee | The rupee edged higher by 3 paise to close at 82.56 against the US dollar on Monday as crude oil prices slipped to a 15-month low and the greenback weakened against global currencies.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged lower by 0.51 percent at $73.41 a barrel at 7:30 am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.05 percent to $1,983.70 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.43 percent lower at $27,927.57 at 7:30 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 4.20 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,753.45 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday that an explosion in Dzhankoi in the north of the Crimean Peninsula destroyed Russian cruise missiles intended for use by Russia's Black Sea fleet.