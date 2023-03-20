Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 20

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a loss of 0.50 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 20:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.19 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 fell 1.10 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.74 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.66 percent at 7:30 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.22 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.50 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,076.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex closed 355.06 points or 0.62 percent higher at 57,989.90 points while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 114.45 points or 0.67 percent at 17,100.05 points.

Credit Suisse | UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic government-brokered deal. The Swiss bank is paying 3 billion francs ($3.3 billion) for its rival in an all-share deal that includes extensive government guarantees and liquidity provisions. (Read More)

Rupee | The rupee reversed its four-day losing streak and rose 17 paise to 82.59 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking positive sentiments in the domestic equity markets.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged higher by 0.29 percent at $73.18 a barrel at 7:30 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.05 percent to $1,974.30 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.26 percent higher at $27,788.90 at 7:30 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 0.96 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,781.90 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Vladimir Putin made a surprise weekend visit to the war-ravaged port of Mariupol. This is Kremlin leader's first trip to the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine's Donbas region since the conflict began.