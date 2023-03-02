English
Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 2

By Sangam Singh  Mar 2, 2023 8:17:37 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after a loss of 0.33 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 2:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.02 percent higher on Wednesday S&P 500 lost 0.47 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.66 percent loss (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.08 percent at 7:30 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.09 percent higher.

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,461 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am.

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 448.96 points or 0.76 percent to end at 59,411.08 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 146.95 points or 0.85 percent to 17,450.90.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to close at 82.49 against the US dollar on Wednesday as a positive trend in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices supported investor sentiments.

Wheat | Government sources have indicated that the states of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are slated to begin wheat procurement from 20th March, with many other states too planning to begin procurement as early as in mid-March.

Crude Oil | The brent crude oil benchmark was trading 0.06 percent higher at $84.36 a barrel at 7.30 am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.27 percent to $1,840.50 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.04 percent higher at $23,528 at 7:35 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell nearly 1.36 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,650.99.

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian forces hung onto their positions in the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut early on Thursday. Russia says seizing Bakhmut would open the way to fully controlling the rest of the strategic Donbas industrial region.

