Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 17

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.58 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 17:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.17 percent higher on Thursday. S&P 500 advanced 1.76 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2.48 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.55 percent at 7:30 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.71 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.58 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,122 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex rose 78.94 points or 0.14 percent to 57,634.84 points while the broader NSE Nifty rose 13.45 points or 0.08 percent to 16,985.60 points.

Rupee | The rupee fell for the fourth day in a row on Thursday and depreciated by 11 paise to 82.76 against the US dollar amid mixed global equity market cues and foreign fund outflows.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged higher by 0.13 percent at $74.80 a barrel at 7:30 am on Friday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.16 percent to $1,926.30 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 5.47 percent higher at $25,703.01 at 7:30 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 3.09 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,698.58 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not expect the war in Ukraine to end soon, confirming Berlin's support to Kyiv in times to come. "We should be prepared for a prolonged war, even if an early end would be desirable."