Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 15

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a gain of 0.54 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 15:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.06 percent higher on Tuesday. S&P 500 advanced 1.65 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2.14 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.30 percent at 7:30 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.59 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.54 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,203.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex fell 337.66 points or 0.58 percent to 57,900.19 points while the broader NSE Nifty declined 111.00 points or 0.65 percent to 17,043.30 points.

Rupee | The rupee declined by 14 paise to 82.37 against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by a strong greenback in global markets and persistent foreign fund outflows amid the SVB collapse.

US Inflation | The US annual consumer inflation eased to 6 percent in February, in line with expectations, according to the latest report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged higher by 1.15 percent at $78.34 a barrel at 7:30 am on Wednesday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.12 percent to $1,908.70 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.47 percent lower at $24,918.86 at 7:30 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 1.70 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,712.60 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Poland could give Ukraine MiG-29 fighter jets in the coming four to six weeks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said suggesting that Kyiv's allies were moving closer to an agreement on the next step in their military support for the country.